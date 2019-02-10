Shekhinah. Picture: Twitter



Heart Cape Town Music Festival goers enjoyed a day filled with some of Mzansi's best musical talent at Newlands Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 09 February.

Thousands of Heart FM listeners were in attendance and came prepared for the one day festival with camping chairs being laid out from the back to the front.





Starting at 10am, acts such as Jarrad Ricketts, Jimmy Nevis, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Shekhinah, Craig Lucas, AKA, Mi Casa, YounsgtaCPT, Manga Groove and Emo Adams performed for the excited crowd.





Speaking to Craig Lucas, The Voice SA season 2 winner said: "It's incredible there's literally no crowd like a Cape Town crowd. They are here for the music. They are to support you whether you mess up on stage or not, they are here to have a good time. And you feed off of that."





'Rose Gold' singer Shekhinah also stated that she had never done the Heart Cape Town Music Festival before and that she was really excited.





IOL ENTERTAINMENT