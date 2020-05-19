Carolyn Steyn now a board member for the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra

The latest news on Carolyn Steyn appointed as the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra's (JPO) newest board member is music to the ears of fans. Steyn, a philanthropist, actress, radio personality and patron of the arts, brings with her over four decades of experience in the arts industry. JPO is a not-for-profit company and a public benefit organisation with a diverse board of directors comprised of captains of industry and credible leaders.It is chaired by former Deputy Chief Justice, Dikgang Moseneke with arts manager and Juilliard School trained singer, Bongani Tembe, as the Chief Executive and Artistic Director. On Steyn's appointment, Tembe said, “This is an important appointment for the JPO. I respect Carolyn as a person of great integrity who genuinely cares about people from all walks of life. I am always moved by her humility.

"She has already made an indelible impact in the arts industry through innovative contribution that positively impacts on people’s lives and always seeks to constantly uplift and contribute to the industry in ways that matter most.”

The entertainment business has been one of the hardest hit industries in the country as we face the global novel coronavirus pandemic. The philanthropist recently donated R250 000 to the Theatre Benevolent Fund and R100 000 to the Feed Our Crew initiative to help theatre and entertainment performers, crew and freelancers who most need assistance.

She is also the founder of “67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day”, an initiative which has become a global movement mobilising thousands of active members both in South Africa and around the world to crochet and knit blankets. They have also gone into correctional facilities to help rehabilitate offenders by teaching them to make blankets.

Of her appointment, Steyn shared, “Watching the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra perform is one of the most enriching and rewarding experiences. Our musicians are extraordinary treasures and this opportunity to serve on the board is a great honour.

"I aim to contribute in any way I can in my new role and I look forward to helping promote the importance of the JPO as they continue to stimulate and engage with audiences, providing a service that is both essential to society and a cornerstone of our community life.”

Last year, Steyn was inducted into the Golden Key International Honour Society at Wits University. She was also a finalist in the 2019 South African Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Awards in the UK. She was recently invited to serve on the board of IFAS (Institute Français d’Afrique du Sud).

As an actress, she has appeared in stage productions both in South Africa and the USA such as “I, Anastasia”, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, “Betrayal”, “Private Lives”, “Shadowlands”, “We All Fall Down” and “Die Swerfjare van Poppie Nongena”, opposite Nomsa Nene. Television appearances have included “Generations”, “Melrose Place” and “Babylon 5”, among others. She also recently made cameo appearances in the South African films “Blessers” and “Zulu Wedding”.

Over the years Steyn has worked on radio shows on both 5FM and Radio Today. She also co-hosted the television talk show “Tongue in Cheek”, together with Anele Mdoda, Shashi Naidoo and Michael de Pinna on SABC3.

She is currently the host of the weekday radio show “Classic Lunch”, as well as the “Weekend Wind Down” on Classic 1027 FM.