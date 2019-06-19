Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee's battle of who's got bigger biceps continues thanks to actor and fellow musician Anga Makubalo.

Taking to his timeline, the "Isidingo" star posted a snap of himself, flexing his well built upper body, with a caption: "Guys so wonke umntu oposter ingalo zakhe uKwi competition with Cassper and Prince? Kudala siPoster nje 🤷🏾‍♂️ give us a break 😂😂😂😂  SOZE SINGA POSTI!!!! 🤣 tshii".

Which loosely translates to: "So everyone who is posting their biceps is in competition with Cassper and Prince Kaybee? We've been flexing our muscles on social media... please give us a break.

To which Mufasa replied: "Lol... You're right my dude. It's not a competition.... You have been training for years too... That bad bad called Princess Kaybee is the one who made it a competition talking about how he has bigger arms when he uses apps to make his waist smaller like a typcal bad bad. Stupid!".

Makubalo was responding to a twar that started on Monday when a fan suggested that Prince Kaybee's biceps were inspired by Cassper's newly found hot bod. The "Club Controller" star didn't seem impressed by the comment, shading Cassper, he replied: "So you think my arms were inspired by someone who doesn’t have them?"

The "Move For Me" hit-maker didn't take lightly to the snide comment, he hit back at Kaybee, accusing him of photoshopping his images to make his waist appear smaller. 

Tweeps were having a field day, as Prince Kaybee's threw in an unexpected clap back.

"Roberto Carlos mamela mo...I saw u running around a 5-a-side pitch. How about you get your best team, I get mine, pick a venue and we settle this‼️? Ai o busy o buwa o le mong for two days now and rona re busy in studio"

IOL