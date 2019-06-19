Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee's battle of who's got bigger biceps continues thanks to actor and fellow musician Anga Makubalo. Taking to his timeline, the "Isidingo" star posted a snap of himself, flexing his well built upper body, with a caption: "Guys so wonke umntu oposter ingalo zakhe uKwi competition with Cassper and Prince? Kudala siPoster nje 🤷🏾‍♂️ give us a break 😂😂😂😂 SOZE SINGA POSTI!!!! 🤣 tshii".

Which loosely translates to: "So everyone who is posting their biceps is in competition with Cassper and Prince Kaybee? We've been flexing our muscles on social media... please give us a break.

Guys so wonke umntu oposter ingalo zakhe uKwi competition with Cassper and Prince? Kudala siPoster nje 🤷🏾‍♂️ give us a break 😂😂😂😂 SOZE SINGA POSTI!!!! 🤣 tshii pic.twitter.com/cbidCEZIJ9 — Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) June 19, 2019

To which Mufasa replied: "Lol... You're right my dude. It's not a competition.... You have been training for years too... That bad bad called Princess Kaybee is the one who made it a competition talking about how he has bigger arms when he uses apps to make his waist smaller like a typcal bad bad. Stupid!".

Lol. You're right my dude. It's not a competition.... You have been training for years too... That bad bad called Princess Kaybee is the one who made it a competition talking about how he has bigger arms when he uses apps to make his waist smaller like a typcal bad bad. Stupid! https://t.co/jhpM9BBJWr — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 19, 2019

Makubalo was responding to a twar that started on Monday when a fan suggested that Prince Kaybee's biceps were inspired by Cassper's newly found hot bod. The "Club Controller" star didn't seem impressed by the comment, shading Cassper, he replied: "So you think my arms were inspired by someone who doesn’t have them?"

So you think my arms were inspired by someone who doesn’t have them? https://t.co/NNMYEMBuer — Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 17, 2019

The "Move For Me" hit-maker didn't take lightly to the snide comment, he hit back at Kaybee, accusing him of photoshopping his images to make his waist appear smaller.

If only you could stop editing your pictures to make your waist smaller. You have Bad bitch tendecies. https://t.co/gZstE3l31k — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 17, 2019

Tweeps were having a field day, as Prince Kaybee's threw in an unexpected clap back.

"Roberto Carlos mamela mo...I saw u running around a 5-a-side pitch. How about you get your best team, I get mine, pick a venue and we settle this‼️? Ai o busy o buwa o le mong for two days now and rona re busy in studio"

Roberto Carlos mamela mo.,



I saw u running around a 5-a-side pitch. How about you get your best team, I get mine, pick a venue and we settle this‼️? Ai o busy o buwa o le mong for two days now and rona re busy in studio https://t.co/QBszWaafQI Roberto Carlos! pic.twitter.com/Iq7xAsZ9kH — NOT TODAY (@terrytrap) June 19, 2019 — Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 19, 2019