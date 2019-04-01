TV presenter-turned rapper, Boity. Pic: supplied

Many people were skeptical about Boity venturing into music. It seemed to boggle their minds that a woman who made her name by being a TV presenter and actress could be a success as a rapper. It’s almost as if Moozlie didn’t already walk that path. But Boity ignored the haters and released her Nasty C-penned track "Wuz Dat" — and people took notice. She followed that with "Reason," assisted Bakae. And she is not showing any signs of slowing down.

Last week, Boity teased a snippet of an upcoming song. In the short video posted to Twitter, she bobs her head to a song playing in the background. Boity can be heard rapping: “Allow me to reintroduce myself, I am a queen - Connie Ferguson.

Ferguson, whose company, Ferguson Films produces "The Queen," which she also stars in, quickly responded to the Tweet and asked to be in Boity’s music video. Ferguson even said she’d make the appearance for free.

@boity - Bona! I want to star in the video for this one!🙋🏽‍♀️ I’ll proper do it for free! So proud of your strides my nunu!😇🙌🏾 Onward and upwards to you!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Loads of love always!❤️😘 https://t.co/UFp2b0jBh6 — Connie Ferguson (@Connie_Ferguson) March 29, 2019

What do you think? Is it too obvious and thus cheesy for Ferguson to star in the video? Or, would you like to see it happen?



