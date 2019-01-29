Proverb. Picture: Twitter

The Idols season auditions 15 kicked off at the Pretoria State Theatre on Saturday, January 26. First in line was Salvation Munyai, he is 26 years old and is auditioning for the second time. He arrived in Pretoria on Wednesday from Limpopo. Munyai started queuing from Friday. He performed Vusi Nova’s 'Ngikuthandile'.

Obri Komane, 28-year-old, from Witbank, arrived in Pretoria on Friday night. He slept in the car and is eager to audition. He sang Lira’s 'Ngiyazifela'.

Junior Springbok is 22-year-old from Mamelodi. He arrived at 3:30am and he will be performed John Legend,s 'When it’s cold outside'. This is his second time auditioning, his first audition was in Joburg.

Keabetswe Lesufe is 18 years old and is from Mabopane. He was also auditioning for the second time. He performed Thato’s song, 'Blow by Blow'.

Muneer Holloway from Port Elizabeth. He arrived in Pretoria on Thursday and has been in the queue from Friday evening. It’s his first audition, and he performed Sam Smith’s song, Dancing with Strangers.

The auditions will be crisscrossing South Africa in search of the velvet vocals of our next Idols and chances are that could be you! So take a look at the audition schedule below and get ready to show us what you got!

Durban – February 9 - North Beach Amphitheatre

Joburg – February 16 - Ellis Park Arena

Cape Town – March 2 - Century City Conference Centre

Our host, @ProverbMusic is getting the crowd going at the State Theatre in Pretoria right now. The energy in this city is always next level! #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/XmKWiE7Xj7 — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) January 26, 2019

There's no denying it. Your song really struck a chord when you did the LIVE debut on #IdolsSA last year.



Shout out to @VusiNova and @JessicaMbangeni from the Pretoria Auditions!https://t.co/Zfxp2aL4M1 pic.twitter.com/npJfbLsuCm — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) January 26, 2019

