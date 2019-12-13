South African rapper, Kwesta's new single could not have come at a better time. The "Spirit" hit-maker just released his latest single, "I came, I saw" featuring American rapper Rick Ross. Released on YouTube twelve hours ago, the music video already has more than 44569 views. And is anticipated to grow even more, becoming the summer anthem of 2019.

The clip which was filmed in Soweto and directed by Ofentse Mwase features Katlehong dancers showcasing their original moves in a distinctly South African backdrop.

The music video celebrates local culture with cars and party scene.

"I want to show South Africa the lifestyle of the hood. They need to understand that we get a lot of their hoods on TV, so we need to teach them what's going on, on this side," said Kwesta in a recent TV interview.