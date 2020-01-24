The 2nd annual Cotton Fest is set to take place place at The Station in Newtown, Johannesburg on February 1.
In anticipation for the festival, Riky Rick has dropped the official playlist for the Cotton Fest exclusively on Apple Music.
The Cotton Fest playlist has a total of 77 local hits including "Supa Dupa", "Fela in Versace", "Wuz Dat?" , "Nalingi", "John Cena" , "SMA" and many others.
The festival has a star-studded lineup of SA's hottest artists and media socialites which include; AKA, A-reece, Ayanda MVP, Black Motion, Boity, Da Les, Dr Peppa, Emtee, K.O, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, Kwesta, Ma-E, Major League, Ms Cosmo and MVD, Nadia Nakai, Nasty C, PH, Reason, Riky Rick, Rouge, Sho Madjozi, Skinny Macho and many more.