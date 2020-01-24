LISTEN: Riky Rick drops the Cotton Fest playlist









Riky Rick has released the playlist for Cotton Fest 2020. Picture: Instagram. The 2nd annual Cotton Fest is set to take place place at The Station in Newtown, Johannesburg on February 1. In anticipation for the festival, Riky Rick has dropped the official playlist for the Cotton Fest exclusively on Apple Music. The Cotton Fest playlist has a total of 77 local hits including "Supa Dupa", "Fela in Versace", "Wuz Dat?" , "Nalingi", "John Cena" , "SMA" and many others.

The festival has a star-studded lineup of SA's hottest artists and media socialites which include; AKA, A-reece, Ayanda MVP, Black Motion, Boity, Da Les, Dr Peppa, Emtee, K.O, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, Kwesta, Ma-E, Major League, Ms Cosmo and MVD, Nadia Nakai, Nasty C, PH, Reason, Riky Rick, Rouge, Sho Madjozi, Skinny Macho and many more.

Cotton Fest merges known and unknown South African talent, the festival platforms the diverse elements of the hip-hop culture, while fusing the gaps within the popular local movements.

“Cotton Fest much like Desperados resonates with the culture, so the synergy was just an obvious one when we joined the team last year.

“With joint plans to take Cotton Fest to the next level this year, we are super excited to get behind this celebration of music and fashion, where so many of SA’s talent is showcased and saluted,” said Desperados brand manager Matthew Walton.

Cotton Fest tickets are available on Webtickets.