Lady Zamar. Picture: Instagram

Lady Zamar continues her royal reign with new upcoming album, "Monarch." In her big reveal, Lady Zamar has given fans a preview of "Monarch" by also dropping the track list from the upcoming album.

Monarch - which means a sovereign head of state, especially a King, Queen, or Emperor, will host 20 tracks all written and produced by Lady Zamar and features RnB singer Tellaman on Low Low and rapper Rapsody on Freedom. Co-writers on the album include Moonchild Sanelly on Fat Girl; Msaki on Freedom and DJ Choice.

The album cover symbolises the transformation from her previous album King Zamar to the upcoming project, "Monarch." Keeping in line with a royal theme, the cover shows off clever imagery of the singer resembling the Monarch Butterfly - a large migratory orange and black butterfly.

"Finally, "Monarch" is here! I’m so thrilled to share my album title and my album cover with my fans – the Zamartians!. I have been working on this album for over a year, and I can’t wait for fans to hear this 20 track project!" said an excited Lady Zamar about the album.

Monarch will be available for pre-order on Friday, June 7.

Check out the lead single from the album, "This Is Love" below.