Aka and cassper killed SA hip hop .......made it lose sensible direction— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) May 12, 2019
We went from the quality standard of Prokid and HHP to Cassper and Aka. I remember when we were pushing vernacular rap AKA started bragging about being the best ENglish Rapper- then opened the way for South African Americans https://t.co/DamV96ZFXU— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) May 12, 2019
Prokid's generation rapped about social issues.aka and Casper rap about booze. #StandardDrop— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) May 12, 2019
In the past Hip hop kept us out of trouble.....this current hip hop leads you Lean and Cocaine 🤔— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) May 12, 2019
We need conscious rap that does not sound American and doesn't call women bitches....— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) May 12, 2019
Why blame artists, consumers are to blame, they've buying power , so they didn't welcome Artist who are social conscious. And let's remember SA hip hop artist back then found the market already hostile, Kwaito was preferred, I feel consumers are the factor on what to buy or not— Alpheus Rapula Nong (@justrap) May 12, 2019
Casper yes he did. But AKA..nah fam. But then again that just me.— The Non Voter (@megzacafe) May 12, 2019
That was our Golden generation 🔥🔥💕💕90 and 2000s music was dope!— Luvuyo Screetch😏😎 (@ViidgeScreetch) May 12, 2019
One of the reasons I disengaged from hip hop,I can't listen to dudes who rap about Coca COLA and Ciroc😪🙅and their clothes or whatever😪
I'm still old school🔥🔥
YoungstaCPT and BigZulu tick the box— Mvulane Thanjekwayo (@MvulaneDo) May 13, 2019
Couldn't agree more, you'll never hear J Cole use vulgar in his music or flex about cars expensive jewelry. We need that kind of rap indeed, in this case I believe Zakwe or Stogie have potential to bring back the good old days of real HipHop,I miss Prophets of da city and mizchif— (((Esquire: P.j Moteane))) 👑🇿🇦 (@Esq_PJ_Moteane) May 12, 2019
From the 90s Hip hop always had those that rap about booze, and those that rap about social issues. Then the generation of listeners and the media decides who stands above commercially.— Mora Motsoeneng Not Hlaudi (@lukisi) May 12, 2019