Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram
Local poet Ntsiki Mazwai has put Cassper Nyovest and AKA on blast for the current generation of hip hop artists rapping about useless things compared to their predecessors. 

In a series of tweets posted by Mazwai on Sunday, the controversial figure kicked off her rant by saying that AKA and Cassper killed SA hip hop and made it lose sensible direction,

She followed this up by saying "We went from the quality standard of Prokid and HHP to Cassper and Aka. I remember when we were pushing vernacular rap AKA started bragging about being the best ENglish Rapper- then opened the way for South African Americans (sic)".


The "Uyangisukela" singer then said that ProKid's generation of hip hop artists spoke about social issues while Mufasa and Supa Mega also talk about "booze".

Mazawi then elaborated of her thoughts about the current state of hip hop music and how it's all about "lean and cocaine".  Further saying we need more "conscious rap" that doesn't sound American. 

Fans voiced their divided opinions in the poet's mentions. 