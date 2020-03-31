Pinky Girl's 'Quarantine Mix' has fans grooving during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pinky Girl is keeping her fans locked down on her Instagram stories with some of the coolest music tracks. The "Being Bonang" breakout star, who has set her mind on becoming a DJ is definitely working hard at it, even from the four corners of her home. On her Instagram stories, DJ Pinkstar, as she affectionately go by, shared some of her favourite songs with her fans, who then updated their playlists.

She titled the playlist "Quarantine Mix". and included in her set, songs like Pastaboys, "Free Your Mind", Sun Orchestra's "Love Symphony", Four7's "J'adore, Moloko's "Sing It Back", Jullian Gomes' "Love Song" and "Nothing Can Break Us" and Candi Staton's "Hallelujah Anyway".

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Her fans loved the mix and complimented her for her good choice in music.

@Kabzinkabzz_sa said: "Thank you @pinky_girl I just updated my playlist!!"

@tshegosibs said: @pinky_girl is a cool DJ! Can't wait for #lockdown to be over to experience her live on the decks.

aviwe_lisa_maho said: Your playlist babe @pinky_girl DJ's on fire".

Another message that Pinky Girl posted was a private message that read: DJ Pinky Girl... I've always trusted u as a deejay and your playlists (fire emoticon) shuuuu... rekopa oye live while playing rejaive bikiyana".

To which Pinky Girl replied that she will go live once her equipment is sorted. "Hey Hey... i will go live, I'm still sorting out my equipment," she wrote.