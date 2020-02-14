Did you recognise the catchy song to which Marc Buckner is sweeping the ladies of their feet in the second season of 'The Bachelor SA'?
The song in question is “Different Feeling”, created by popular local muso Daniel Baron. M-Net and the platinum-selling, award-winning and chart-topping singer, songwriter and producer joined forces to add a fresh sound to the hit reality show.
Baron has been part of the MultiChoice family for years. He entered the local music industry in 2006 as one of the finalists of Idols South Africa and on his road to stardom Daniel’s melodic tune “So Much More” was chosen as DStv’s theme song in 2012.
To date, the talented musician has been taking the music world by storm with an incredible sixteen radio chart hits and five number-ones to his name. In 2016, People Magazine named him “One of South Africa’s greatest pop stars”.