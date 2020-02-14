SA muso adds something different to 'The Bachelor SA'









M-Net and the platinum-selling, award-winning and chart-topping singer, songwriter and producer joined forces to add a fresh sound to the hit reality show. Picture: Supplied Did you recognise the catchy song to which Marc Buckner is sweeping the ladies of their feet in the second season of 'The Bachelor SA'? The song in question is “Different Feeling”, created by popular local muso Daniel Baron. M-Net and the platinum-selling, award-winning and chart-topping singer, songwriter and producer joined forces to add a fresh sound to the hit reality show. Baron has been part of the MultiChoice family for years. He entered the local music industry in 2006 as one of the finalists of Idols South Africa and on his road to stardom Daniel’s melodic tune “So Much More” was chosen as DStv’s theme song in 2012. To date, the talented musician has been taking the music world by storm with an incredible sixteen radio chart hits and five number-ones to his name. In 2016, People Magazine named him “One of South Africa’s greatest pop stars”.

“M-Net has always supported local talent, and Daniel’s hit from 2010 happened to be exactly what we were looking to give 'The Bachelor SA Season 2' a distinct texture,” said M-Net’s Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard.

“It’s incredible to know that Daniel started his journey on one of our platforms and are immensely proud of all his achievements. “

Baron has become renowned for being a ‘chameleon of music’, having crossed over genres with an array of electro-infused pop-dance songs, inspiring stadium-sized rock anthems and emotional piano ballads that have all taken the world by storm.

When he wrote “Different Feeling” he drew the inspiration of the song from meeting someone new and feeling something that you have never felt before. The song, amongst many of his other hits, has been specially crafted to convey messages of love, inspiration, hope and faith.

And, how does he feel being part of 'The Bachelor SA?' “As a singer-songwriter and producer, to have my song selected as the theme song of a hit local reality series of this magnitude, is something I only dreamt about,” Baron said.

“It’s a great honour and I hope that my song will add to the message of the show; that in a really short space of time, you can meet the love of your life,” he added.

“Different Feeling” will be re-released as a special edition remixed version and an acoustic version on February 28, 2020.

'The Bachelor SA Season 2' is screened every Thursday, 7pm on M-Net.