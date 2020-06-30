Sho Madjozi signs to Epic Records

Crowned “a new kind of global pop star” by The New York Times, award-winning South African rapper Sho Madjozi has officially signed to Epic Records.

She joins the label’s esteemed roster as the only South African act in North America.

About her signing, chairman and C.E.O. Sylvia Rhone commented, “African artists are enjoying an unprecedented level of visibility in music and Sho Madjozi is beautifully waving the flag for South Africa. She's bold, brilliant and remarkably talented and her music embodies all that is special about her homeland.

"We're honored to have her as the newest member of the Epic family.”

Back in Mzansi, work will commence with Sony Music Entertainment Africa, who are said to be thrilled to be supporting legendary sister label Epic Records on such an important South African artist.