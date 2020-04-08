The truth behind DJ Zinhle's hit single 'Umlilo'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

DJ Zinhle is one of Mzansi’s most popular DJs and her chart-topping hit, ‘Umlilo’, is still one of the most heard tracks in South Africa. What people might not know about the song is that "Umlilo" which translates to “Fire” in Zulu, has a biblical reference. Although the song is mostly played at parties and clubs, the dj explained in a recent conversation with Red Bull that the song narrates the scenario in the Bible where Moses met God in the burning bush. This week's edition of "Red Bull Live With" interviews features the multi-talented musician and powerhouse. Hosted by Metro FM’s Mo Flava, the interview will go live on Thursday, 9 April at 7pm on Red Bull South Africa’s Instagram live but a snipped of it was released.

"There has been a big debate about 'Umlilo' because it's such a big club or party song and people don't know that its actually a sing that praises God. It talks about the wonders of God's love and it is based on Bible scriptures which is amazing", she said in the interview.

The award winning DJ said that after sending the brief to Reathabile and Muzzle who are featured on the song, they created a WhatsApp group named "next hit song". She also said that when they were done making 'Umlilo, she knew they had a big song from the moment she walked out the studio.

"There were moments where I played the song and I just wanted to cry because people were so happy and they were singing it", she added.