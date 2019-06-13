Ross Charles. Picture: Supplied

Following his "The Voice SA" live show exit last week, Ross Charles spoke to us about his plans for the future.



How would you describe your experience on The Voice SA?





My experience on "The Voice SA" has been completely life changing. Being privileged enough to be chosen to represent Durban on a platform as large as The Voice SA has reaffirmed my belief in not only myself as an artist, but also in the level of talent we have within our country. Every musician on the show was so unique and gifted, and it was an honour to share the stage each week with such skilled performers.





What have you learnt about yourself?





I've learnt such a great deal about myself on the show. Mostly I have learnt that it's so important to be true to yourself as both an artist and as a person. The smallest qualities that we might think make us strange or different actually make us unique, and we should be proud to display them to the world. Be yourself and be proud of who you are.





What was the highlight for you?





The highlight for me without a doubt was hearing Anele announce Eon Le Roux as the viewers save, sending him through to the Top 8. I don't think anyone could really understand the bonds formed over the duration of the show, but I grew so close with Eon and I have the utmost respect and admiration for both his personality and his unbelievable voice. Hearing that his journey would continue filled my heart with warmth and I feel lucky to have shared that moment alongside him.





What industry lessons/musical lessons will you take away from our experience?





Don't be afraid to be yourself. It may seem like a small lesson to take but I think it was the most important lesson I learned for sure. As artists it is so crucial to be able to freely express ourselves, and when you doubt yourself that gets in the way of your artistry. Riky really went out of his way to show us the importance of being unapologetically "You", and I will always take that with me going forward.





#TeamRiky's @EonLerouxpage and @Ross_Charles_ shared one last embrace after the former got SAVED by your votes!



What's next for you?



