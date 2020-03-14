WATCH: A message from Sekunjalo to all Cape Town International Jazz Festival fans

In response to the postponement of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Dr Iqbal Survé, chairperson of the Sekunjalo Group, has released a personal video message to all fans and followers of this prestigious event.

This comes as a result of the coronavirus and the implications it has on this particular event, as with so many other events globally.

The jazz festival has been postponed for the foreseeable future as a public health precautionary measure. The event was scheduled to take place on March 27 and March 28, 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

"The cancellation is in the best interest of the public and supports efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation," espAfrika said on Friday.

“This has been a difficult decision and one we have not made lightly. As a flagship event for South Africa, with over 40 000 local and international attendees, we are committed to acting in the best interest of our loyal Festinos, performing artists, service providers, employees and the public at large,” said festival director Billy Domingo.