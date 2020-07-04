We have lost a unique talent - President Ramaphosa on Mary Twala

CAPE TOWN - Veteran South African actress Mary Twala has died at aged 80. Her son, performer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung announced the news on Saturday, July 4. Taking to social media, the "Somizi & Mohale: The Union" confirmed the death of his mother in a Twitter post dedicated to her. President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his deep sadness at the passing of "Esteemed Member of the Order of Ikhamanga, Ms Mary Twala". The distinguished thespian was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in 2019 in recognition of the versatility and longevity of her creative career.

During her exceptional career, Ms Twala-Mhlongo starred in many television and film productions, Sarafina, A Love in Africa and Taxi to Soweto, for which she won a Best Supporting Actress award.

President Ramaphosa extends his deep condolences to Ms Twala-Mhlongo’s family, friends, colleagues and fans.

“Like millions of South Africans, I am saddened by the passing of a great icon of our nation’s creative community; someone who was a household name and face to all of us and brought home the joys, the struggles and the humour under pressure that characterises our national life."

“We have lost a unique talent and an endearing human being whose performances brought to life the meaning of being South African, and appealed to South Africans of all generations. We will miss her dearly.”

SOMIZI TRIBUTE

The cause of her death is still unknown at the time of publishing.

He also shared a touching tribute on his Instagram post which read: "Today's my late father's birthday.....and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven.....THE TREE HAS FALLEN...I'm shattered to the core.....but I'd be very selfish if I dont release her....my mom lived to the fullest....achieved beyond her dreams....its hurts like hell.....I wont lie.....a day without her calling to either say I love u or give me money.......thank u south africa for loving the phenomenal super star that is my mother.......she left us peacefully around 11am at parklane pvt hospital as I was on my way to drop off her gown and a few minutes earlier the dr called to say come shes up and jolly now.....I arrived a few mon late......LALA MA......"

