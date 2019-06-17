South Africa is a land filled with talent. We have some of the best actors and actresses in the country, some of the best DJs and television presenters. So it should come as no surprise that young South African musicians are doing the things that need to be done.
Here is our list of Mzansi’s hottest young musicians at the moment in celebration of Youth Day.
Yanga Yaya
Known for hits like Desire, It Happens and his hit EP Elements, Yanga is not just a great vocalist with great dance moves, he is a medical doctor too. The rising star studied medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yanga Madlala (@yanga_yaya_) on
Another alternative hit maker, Muzi, who started off as a DJ has been touring Europe raising the South African Flag high. With hits like Desire (he featured Yanga Yaya in the remix) and Zulu Skywalker, Muzi's sounds are a smooth as a flight to France.
View this post on Instagram
Swear I had a fire caption but I forgot.
A post shared by Muzi 🇿🇦 (@mvziou) on
This young songstress just released her much anticipated single, Ndikethe Wena which comes after she collaborated with stars like Sun El Musician.