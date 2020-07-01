Manu ready to take on the world with 'Molimo'

South African-born Congolese singer and songwriter Manu WorldStar is ready to take on the world with his debut album, Molimo, which means My Spirit in Lingala (Manu’s home language). We caught up with Manu, real name Emmanuel Mumbili Mutendji, who has been working on his album but had to move the release date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Manu said although the pandemic was a setback, it also came as a blessing in disguise as it helped him to master his craft. “A week before coronavirus, I had finished recording all my songs, but it was hard for me to mix and master the album as the process is very hands-on. It needed one to be there with the engineer and do it together because the sound is that delicate. But as soon as Covid-19 came, it dropped all of that. “I had to mix and master my album through phone calls and emails, and it was very frustrating.

"Although it ruined my plans, it gave me more time to perfect the album, and that’s what I’m grateful for, it’s finally ready.”

The 12-track album is close to his heart as it talks about his journey and how he discovered himself through music, love, hustling and growth. The album has a song titled "Choko". On the song, Manu recalls a dark phase in his life where he felt like he was not progressing.

“When I created 'Choko', I was going through a difficult time in my life. I had tasted what it was like to release the first hit single, 'Nalingi'. I just got to a place in my life where I felt like I was stuck. I started praying to God for a blessing, and that’s how the song came about,” said Manu.

On the album, Manu also talks about growing up in Johannesburg.

“I have a love-hate relationship with Joburg. It’s where I was born and grew up, and I was able to create this album because I spent so much of my life in this city. Although I am Congolese, I want people to know I was also born and raised in Joburg.”

Although Molimo is ready, Manu is not going to release all of it at once. Every month, he will release a song starting with "Choko" until the official release on September 4.