Reset, Connect and Revive Your Rhythm – The Cape Town International Jazz Festival Returns!

Get ready for the return of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) which is all set to ignite stages and connect music lovers.

Marking a temporary departure from its traditional March slot, this year’s festival re-emerges on 3 and 4 May 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) to deliver a musical experience that has been sorely missed. Four reimagined stages will welcome artists and festivalgoers (Festinos) for Africa’s premier jazz celebration. File Picture: David Ritchie/Independent Media

Formerly known as Kippies, Moses Molelekwa, and Rosies, these stages now bear the illustrious names of Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald respectively, add a new outside stage Topaz, and the scene is set for a sparkling showcase of both seasoned maestros and rising stars from across the globe. As anticipation mounts, Lindsay Rhoda, Head of Talent at CTIJF, hints at an electrifying fusion of heritage and innovation that is sure to appeal to local and international audiences. She says: “We have worked hard over the past few months to compile a programme that pays homage to the heritage of our jazz roots, but also speaks to the exciting future of music that is embracing all jazz-related genres as anthems for a new tomorrow.”

Helping to get the long-awaited party started are the following artists who are just some of the stars on the 2024 ‘reset-connect’ line-up who will appear on some of the stages: Matt Bianco (UK) Kokoroko (UK) The Yussef Dayes Experience (UK) Nduduzo Makhathini Trio featuring Omagugu (SA) Mandisi Dyantyis (SA) Radio Sechaba (SA) Billy Monama (SA) Zoë Modiga (SA) Carlo Mombelli; The Prisoners of Strange (SA) Benjamin Jephta presents “Born coloured, not born-free” (SA) Kujenga (SA) Image: Supplied There is something else on offer at this year’s CTIJF, injecting fresh energy into the festival’s atmosphere - the all-new Flavour Junction, which is located on the ground floor, outside, alongside the Topaz stage. Here, there will be food trucks, a selection of bars, and tantalizing treats ensuring that Festinos stay fuelled all night long. For those seeking a more refined dining experience, a selection of upscale options await just beyond the main stage.

This year too, there will be the Howler cashless system. Festival organisers, espAfrika, have also unveiled a revamped VIP hospitality offering that epitomises the spirit of camaraderie. Introducing Jazz Ensemble, a luxurious lounge boasting a sumptuous buffet and complimentary beverages, serving as the ideal gathering point for socializing and networking. Meanwhile, Jazz Café offers an alternative experience for Festinos wanting a little more than a general admission ticket, which grants access to complimentary catering and a dedicated cash bar (the bar will also use the Howler system). And that’s not all – back by popular demand are the enlightening artist masterclasses which will also be held at the CTICC on Friday 3 rd and Saturday 4 th May, offering enthusiasts a rare opportunity to glean insights from some of the industry’s finest music minds.

Ticket Prices - no under 10s and no pass outs allowed: General admission festival ticket at R950 per night per person which gives access to Sapphire and Topaz stages. Surcharge tickets are in operation for Emerald (Rosies), and Ruby (Moses Molelekwa) at R30 per person per show.

Please note this surcharge is to manage capacity in the venues which can only seat 1500 per show. Festival goers are required to purchase a general festival ticket above to then purchase surcharged show tickets. General admission tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on 11 March 2024.

Surcharge Tickets for Ruby and Emerald will be released later in March. Please note, this is a cashless event. Please visit the website for more information: www.capetownjazzfest.com/