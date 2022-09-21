Skwatta Kamp sets the tone of upcoming album with new single 'Leave Me Alone'

Legendary Mzansi hip hop group Skwatta Kamp is back with another hip hop banger called “Leave Me Alone”. In case you missed it, the group, who were once one of the hottest groups in Mzansi, are back to making music. This follows their first release of the year from their upcoming album “SVN”.

They previously teamed up with Durban’s finest, Aewon Wolf on “In The Name Of Love”. “In The Name of Love” was followed up with beautiful visuals which were able to cater for the month of Love as they remembered their fallen soldiers throughout the visuals. Their new official “Leave Me Alone” is an ode to being fearless as well as being bold and brave.

Skwatta Kamp, without a doubt sets the tone with “Leave Me Alone” for those that live a hardcore life and those that just want to go out there and get what’s theirs. The song has been receiving praise among fans. One fan remarked that they went into the studio with a mission and it was executed. @MvulaneDo said, “Skwatta Kamp went to the studio and someone said let’s be animals”. That’s how creative they were. The song slaps!”

Skwatta Kamp has been working on their new music for a while now, with their comeback album in the works since last year. One of the group’s founding members, Lebo Mothibe aka Shugasmakx shared with Drum Magazine at the time that the album was ready, but they were working on a few things to deliver a dope project. The project is set to be released early next year and they want their fans to jam to their favourite hip hop sounds without feeling out of touch with the times.