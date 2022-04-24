Three songs you need in your life this week

The big guns are finally coming out to play. After a relatively quiet start to the year in terms of major releases, many of the planet's biggest artists are starting to get warmed up. This week, the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran and Wiz Khalifa all released new music. Locally, Lady Zamar released Find Me Now, her first song in ages; Yung Nasa and KashCPT dropped a new collaboration; and amapiano heavyweights Mellow & Sleazy released their album, Midnight in Sunnyside.

Earlier in the week, Kendrick Lamar announced that his eagerly anticipated fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, would be coming out on May 13. While we can't wait for that to drop, there's plenty of new music to keep us going in the meantime. Here are some the week's best releases: YoungstaCPT – Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh

YoungstaCPT is one of the most prolific lyricists on the continent. He's consistently proven that over the past five years. But still, the Capetonian star raps with a chip on his shoulder. Despite all he's achieved, Youngsta doesn't get the full respect he deserves. But that's a story for another day. Youngsta's latest release, Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh, is an ode to his fallen friend Riky Rick. On it, he speaks of some of his memories from his time with Riky.

He also shares the pain he's been bottling up since Riky's death and expresses his commiserations for DJ Dimplez's passing. Mellow & Sleazy ft. Young Stunna – XO At this point, it seems like there's no stopping Mellow & Sleazy. Through their insane productivity and hit rate over the past year, they have steadily overtaken the Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small) as the hottest amapiano duo in SA.

Yes, you read that right. No need to adjust your glasses. Just list all of Mellow & Sleazy’s hits over the past year or so and compare it to what Scorpion Kings have put out, and it's not even up for discussion. Mellow & Sleazy’s latest release, a project titled Midnight in Sunnyside, which came out yesterday, further separates them from the rest of the crowd. XO is the standout so far, but there's plenty on here to choose from.

Pusha T ft. Kanye West – Dreamin of the Past After spending years behind the scene running Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music record label, where he is the president, Pusha T has been consistently releasing music over the past few months in the build up to his latest album, It's Almost Dry. With the album finally hitting the digital shelves today, rap fans across the globe can finally enjoy the veteran rapper's follow up to his stellar 2018 album, Daytona.