Three songs you should add to your playlist this week

Hip hop behemoth Kendrick Lamar has dominated headlines for the past few days since launching his album roll-out with the release of “The Heart Part 5”. Now, with his fifth studio album, “Mr Morale and The Big Steppers” finally out, that hype machine looks set to go into full on overdrive.

Joining Kendrick this week are the likes of Ne-Yo, Burna Boy, Post Malone and Benny Benassi. We sifted through the new releases and picked out three of our favourites: Kendrick Lamar - “Silent Hill” ft. Kodak Black Picking one song from Mr Morale and The Big Steppers, which is outstanding on first listen, was not an easy task. It is packed with gems of all sorts – head boppers, introspective cuts and everything in between.

“Silent Hill” with Kodak Black is a standout that is hard to ignore. This one is all about that distinct laser gun sound and booming bassline that almost force you to bop your head back and forth. Kendrick and Kodak Black come through big time with their verses too. Burna Boy - “Last Last” Fresh off filling up the iconic Madison Square Gardens last week, Afrobeats star Burna Boy has released a new single titled “Last Last”.

Produced by Chopstix, “Last Last” sees the “Ye” hitmaker showcase his distinct and singular vocal range over a hard-hitting beat that sounds like it was made for the likes of Lil Baby. Somehow, Burna still manages to tame the beat and bend it to his will. Post Malone has always done things at his own pace and by his own rules. When he’s not in the midst of a new music release cycle, he disappears back to his normal life (which apparently involves a lot of beer drinking).

