Tresor honoured to be a part of the Recording Academy

Afro-pop singer and songwriter Tresor Riziki has been inducted into the Recording Academy as a voting member for the prestigious Grammy Awards. The music producer has been making waves internationally while also forming a relationship with international award-winning rapper Drake.

Tresor is credited as an additional vocalist on several songs on Drake’s new album: “Honestly, Nevermind”, "Currents”, “Down Hill” and “Tie That Binds”. He explained to IOL Entertainment that the process was an organic process for him, and he was glad to be working with his “brothers”. “It was very natural, like the guys reaching out and being able to make music,” he remarked.

In celebration of his latest achievement, Tresor took to social media to share the good news with his followers about what he described as an honour. “I’m honoured to be part of the new Grammys/@RecordingAcademy member class and joining incredible creators and professionals who serve, celebrate, and advocate for our music. #IAmTheAcademy, he captioned his Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRESOR RIZIKI (@tresorofficial) Not only is Tresor putting Africa on the map with his work with Drake, he is also paving the way for other creatives with his collaborations with Hunters, which is aimed at discovering new talent.

