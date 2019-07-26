Drake has delivered more memeable material thanks to his appearance in the music video for his collab single with Chris Brown. Picture: Screenbgrab

Drake, arguably one of the most memed celebrities on the internet, has delivered more memeable material thanks to his appearance in the music video for his collab song with Chris Brown. In the clip from the "No Guidance" music video, the two have a one-one-one dance battle, with each performer trying to outdo the other.

Chris Brown, who dances in nearly all his music videos, unleashes some of his signature dance moves before allowing Drake to take the floor.

Drake then doesn't hold back and shows off what he can do - which isn't much with him flapping his arms awkwardly and doing some random moves while people awkwardly watch on.

While the bit in the music video is obviously intended for laughs, allowing the rapper to flex his acting muscles, it ended up doing just that as Drake started trending on Twitter not long thereafter.

The internet weigh in saying that Drake represents everyone on the internet if they were to ever battle Chris Brown, and that the clip is pure comedy.

Drake has given us a new meme 🤣 pic.twitter.com/twGf7vpdkZ — 🔪🖤K’suan🖤 🔥 (@AirSwanson1) July 26, 2019

Drake in No Guidance Video is all of us who try to Dance like Chris brown when we're alone 😂😂pic.twitter.com/40KOGDdnG8 — 🤴King Wanga™ (@ItsWanga) July 26, 2019

That No Guidance video by Chris Brown & Drake is comedy 😂 — Marcus Wiley (@MarcusYoungStar) July 26, 2019

Drake is funny as hell😂😭 — Asma (@asmadiallo99) July 26, 2019

Three beers will have me on the dance floor feeling like chris brown but looking like drake 😂 — Isreal Romero (@IsrealRomero4) July 26, 2019

Thought them dudes were gonna kiss n make up, the twinkle in they eyes , Chris got his hair did, drake talking bout snakes 😂 #NoGuidanceVideo — Imhotep III(♘♡) (@The_architeq) July 26, 2019

Watch the full 9-minute music video below: