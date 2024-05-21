WATCH: EeQeu talks about his exclusion from ‘Tshwala Bam’ remix

Leago Moganedi - popularly known as EeQue - has expressed confusion over his exclusion from the new version of the hit song ‘Tshwala Bam’, featuring Burna Boy. EeQue, who was part of the original ‘Tshwala Bam’ hit song with TitoM and Yuppe, was not part of the new version of the song.

In the interview, Mac G hailed EeQue’s verse as being the hottest on the original song. However, despite many sharing Mac G’s sentiment, EeQue said he is unsure where the decision to exclude him from the remix came from. “I don’t know if maybe it’s the management that decided to not put me on the remix or what,” said EeQue. According to the artist, he found out about the remix a month ago while he was in Nigeria, after he actively promoted the song on social media until it went viral on TikTok.