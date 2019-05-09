DJ Shimza. Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg - Popular house music DJ, Shimza has thrown his weight behind a party he calls his home, the ANC. Social media was divided on whether the DJ should've pronounced his political choice.

Last week Shimza spoke at the ANC celebrated persons convention, thanking the ANC for the opportunities provided to him.

"I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for the ANC. I would be dodging bullets but because of the ANC I'm not."

WATCH: SHIMZA



From Tembisa to Paris, DJ SHIMZA credits ANC policies that have enabled him to be a musician and businessman that he is. This has also enabled him to invest back in his community. #GrowSouthAfrica #voteANC #ANCSiyanqoba pic.twitter.com/RtGHOTw1eI — #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 2, 2019

Although Shimza faced a backlash on Twitter, he recently posted a picture of himself in party "uniform".

Shimza tours the world twice a year performing at his one-man-show event.

Political Bureau