The annual Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival returns to its Soweto home at Rockville’s Elkah Stadium on November 4.

In its fourth year, the star-studded event features Riky Rick, Papa Penny and a special collabo by two legends Bra Hugh and Oliver Mtukudzi.

The line-up is curated by Bra Hugh who is passionate about the power and potential of our nation’s cultural diversity. “We are becoming a society that imitates other cultures, yet we have the biggest diversity of heritage in our country. This festival is about celebrating that,” says Masekela.

Kgolo pays tribute to rich African culture

This year Bra Hugh was honoured with a Doctorate in Music by the University of KwaZulu-Natal on his 78th and birthday and was also honoured with another doctorate of music by Wits University.

Also expected to perform at the event is Afro Folk singer Bongeziwe Mabandla, Indie band Bye Beneco, Soul Reggae funksters Johnny Cradle and Jazzy songbird Zoe Modiga.

There will also be a performance by a Traditional Basotho Group and BCUC, an indigenous Funk crew who have been catching the ears of international and local festival fans.

“Don’t miss this joyful family afternoon and early evening get together, Oliver and I together is spectacular, plus you’ll be bowled over by the seasoned artists and new names in the industry. Be there or be square! I look forward to playing for you,” says Bra Hugh.

*The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival is a day of family fun, with entertainment available for all ages. Early bird tickets are R80 at Computicket, R150 at the gate and R50 for pensioners.

Gates open at 11:00 am.

IOL