While South Africans were watching with bated breath to see what was going to go down at SONA on Thursday, tweeps decided to turn the timeline into an "Uit Die Blou Van Onse Hemel" spectacle.

Tweeps across the country not only changed their profile picture to random Afrikaans people, they only started tweeting in the language.





Everything from poking fun at the whole trend to translated famous quotes by local celebrities such Bonang Mathaba who's pinned tweet is: "they have to talk about you. Because when they talk about themselves, nobody listens" with Twitter user @SBADZMD tweeting "hulle moet oor jou praat, want wanneer hulle oor hulleself praat, luister niemand nie." - @bonang_m.

"hulle moet oor jou praat, want wanneer hulle oor hulleself praat, luister niemand nie." - @bonang_m — s'ba (@SBADZMD) February 7, 2019

Mzansi celebs along with tweeps also noticed what was going and played along with the humourous trend.

Ya’ll changed your profiles to NP veterans and became fluent in Afrikaans during a regular work day? — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) February 7, 2019

Julle is baie pragtig. Ek is baie lief vir julle 🤣🤣🤣 — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) February 7, 2019

Die kombos kommunikeer 😤😤😤🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/H2Mqlbe139 — Andi 5000 (@ANDI_LEBONA) February 7, 2019

Dit is a partjie by my plek 😍 Phuza Donderdag💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/q4ZNgucLFI — Alissa Bezuidenhout (@Simply_Merica) February 7, 2019

Fela in a khakhi

Mandela in bakkie pic.twitter.com/cpzZ1XAhUY — Refiloe (@Waviest_baby) February 7, 2019

Julle sal die here nooit ooit sien! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/f8lLndF7XV — IG official_prince_musa (@_Prince_Musa_) February 8, 2019

Y'all are REALLY changing your avis to random pics of amaKreepy Krawly?! Yhu, anilawuleki man! UNGOVERNABLE! pic.twitter.com/4VXcJyyQZz — Demon of Ukudelela (@MvelaseP) February 7, 2019

My timeline looks like Apartheid 😣 — leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) February 7, 2019

What in the Afrikaans is going on the TL pic.twitter.com/iB17houAfV — Swati King 👑 (@ZweliKing) February 7, 2019

I come back and everyone is speaking in Afrikaans, wat is die? pic.twitter.com/0jwFXaHpk2 — Nwabisa (@zovuyo01) February 7, 2019

this afrikaans on my TL is lowkey helping me for my test soon. nou ek kan gepass — gelukkig kg (@KgMamabolo) February 7, 2019

Guys what happened? why are we speaking Afrikaans on the TL 👀 — Siyanda Dzenga (@SiyaBunny) February 7, 2019