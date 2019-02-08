Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
While South Africans were watching with bated breath to see what was going to go down at SONA on Thursday, tweeps decided to turn the timeline into an "Uit Die Blou Van Onse Hemel" spectacle.

Tweeps across the country not only changed their profile picture to random Afrikaans people, they only started tweeting in the language. 

Everything from poking fun at the whole trend to translated famous quotes by local celebrities such Bonang Mathaba who's pinned tweet is: "they have to talk about you. Because when they talk about themselves, nobody listens" with Twitter user @SBADZMD tweeting  "hulle moet oor jou praat, want wanneer hulle oor hulleself praat, luister niemand nie." - @bonang_m. 

Mzansi celebs along with tweeps also noticed what was going and played along with the humourous trend. 