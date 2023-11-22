Belinda Davis: ‘The Greatest Love of All’ returns to GrandWest

Belinda is back! Due to extreme high demand, South African songstress Belinda Davids returns to Cape Town with her acclaimed Whitney Houston tribute show The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids* for one night only on 02 December at the Grand Arena, GrandWest. Tickets are on sale at www.itickets.co.za

Since her last visit to Cape Town, marquee singer Belinda Davids’ stardom has continued to rise, making her mark on the international television scene with appearances on Britain’s Got Talent, Steve Harvey’s Showtime at the Apollo, the BBC’s Even Better Than the Real Thing and, most recently, awarded the ‘Golden Buzzer’ in Europe’s Got Talent All Stars contest. Davids will be accompanied by her international live band and backing vocalists plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision, and theatrical FX, promising a memorable, fun and nostalgic evening of live music. Watch the video below:

All Whitney Houston’s greatest hits will be brought to life on stage, including Greatest Love of All, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I Will Always Love You, I’m Every Woman, How Will I Know, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, I Have Nothing, Run to You and more. Audiences across the globe and at home in South Africa attest to the vocal power of Belinda Davids as she brings Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life in this critically acclaimed tribute concert described as “mind-blowingly spot on”. To avoid disappointment, fans are encouraged to book sooner rather than later.