The world’s most successful rock & roll musical rocks Artscape. Pieter Toerien presents a brand-new, full-scale stage production of the HIT rock 'n roll jukebox musical, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, LIVE onstage at the Artscape Opera House.

Directed by the West End’s Nick Winston (Fame, Cats, Chess, Annie), this truly unique tribute musical follows the incredible journey of Buddy's meteoric rise to the top of the record charts during the golden days of rock ‘n’ roll, bigger and better than ever seen before in South Africa. Set and costume designs by Fleur du Cap winner, Niall Griffin (I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), and musical direction by Wessel Odendaal (The Phantom Of The Opera, Here’s To You - The Simon And Garfunkel Songbook, Avenue Q, The Sound Of Music).

Leading an all-South African cast is singer-songwriter Jethro Tait as the legendary Buddy Holly. This dynamic young performer has the charm and musical skills to bring Buddy Holly to life, LIVE on stage. The ensemble includes the best in South African talent: Bethany Dickson (Matilda – The Musical, Grease, The Sound Of Music) and Keaton Ditchfield (Evita, Saturday Night Fever, West Side Story), with Michael Stray, Chad Baai, Gianluca Gironi, Thoko Jiyane, Che-Jean Jupp, Gerard Van Rooyen, Koketso Mere, Gabriela Dos Santos, Virtuous Kandemiri, Sindiswa Ndlovu, Stephan Bezuidenhout, Koketso Mere, and Morgan Marshall.

With classic songs such as "That'll Be The Day", "True Love Ways", "Oh Boy", "Peggy Sue", "Chantilly Lace", "La Bamba", “Rave On”, "Johnny B. Goode", “Everyday”, and many more - guaranteed to have audiences on their feet and dancing in the aisles! The show is approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes (including a 20-minute interval and suitable for ages 8+, and is now on stage at the Artscape Opera house. Tickets ranging from R150 to R500 are available through webtickets.co.za or (021) 438 3300/1.