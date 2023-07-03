Cape Town to celebrate 100 years of Disney, Live in Concert!

Capetonians are invited to celebrate 100 Years of Disney with a magical event in the Mother City in July 2023. Disney100 “The Concert” will take place at Grand Arena, GrandWest from Friday 7 - Sunday 9 July.

Sales open 17 May at www.ticketmaster.co.za, with ticket prices from R320, and a 25% discount on all tickets for First National Bank credit card customers.

Disney100 – The Concert, will feature big screen highlights from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel, whilst the magical musical moments are brought to life by The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra featuring vocal performances, live in concert.

After delighting thousands of fans of every age in Johannesburg, this movie concert experience is set to entertain Cape Town with the greatest movie moments, scores and songs from iconic films such as The Lion King, Moana, Pirates of the Caribbean and Beauty and the Beast, as well as highlights from the worlds of Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel.