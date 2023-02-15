Discover Gr8ful, an up-and-coming Hip hop and Rap artist from Cape Town

Hip hop is a culture, a way of living some would say, it is arguably one of the most influential musical genres in South Africa at the moment.Today’s landscape is rich with conscious, talented artists that’ll shape the future of Hip-hop not only in SA but globally too, and Imaad Baderoen aka Gr8ful, a young up-and-coming artist born and raised in the Cape Town is no exception.

Story continues below Advertisement

Breaking into the industry in 2021 during a global pandemic, Gr8ful had the time to nurture and work on his craft. While the rest of the world was going crazy trying to navigate this new way of living, he decided to put all of his energy into his music. Hip hop and Rap artist Imaad Baderoen aka Gr8ful. Since his first release in May 2021, ‘The Intro’ a 3 single compilation, Gr8ful has released over 6 new singles, his second compilation ‘Perspectives’ and various accompanying music videos, needless to say, this rap artist has been very busy. When asked what drove him to become an artist he responded, ‘My love of expression and creativity, I enjoy being able to create something that’s a part of me, being able to express myself and learn something through the process is what excites me.’

Hip hop and Rap artist Imaad Baderoen aka Gr8ful Where did the name Gr8ful come from, you ask? Gr8ful recognises that the path he won’t be an easy, straightforward one but he is grateful for every opportunity that he gets to share his art with the world ‘I enjoy the challenge that comes with being an artist, but being able to make music and connecting with people is what I love most about it, I’m forever grateful.’ With musical hip hop and rap influences such as Tupac, Notorious B.I.G, Lauryn Hill and Jay-z, he strongly believes in authenticity, ambition and fearlessness. As an artist who is still in the process of learning more about himself and his skills, he is constantly pushing himself to work harder, says Gr8ful. His journey has only just begun, in the next 5-10 years he plans on giving back to the community and would like to set up colleges around the city to nurture young talent and set them up for success.

Story continues below Advertisement