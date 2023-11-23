Drumstruck: The interactive drumming experience that will make you fall in love with South Africa!

Drumstruck is likely the most successful South African theatre show you’ve never heard of!

When a cast of talented South African performers got on stage with Dolly Parton in Nashville, USA, the petite country music legend exclaimed, “I’m dumbstruck over Drumstruck”, portraying the sentiments of thousands across the globe who have been captivated by this unique South African export. Since its launch in the early 2000’s, the show has been touring the world, performing for audiences in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Europe and the USA. In New York, the show played Off-Broadway for 18 months to celebrity audiences including the likes of Nicole Kidman, Kevin Bacon and Rosie O’ Donnell. When Covid hit, the Drumstruck crew was performing in Dollywood in the USA, with an American tour in the pipeline. Post-pandemic, the show’s producer and co-creator, Warren Lieberman, decided to bring an updated version of the show back to South African soil for the first time in nearly two decades.

Drumstruck opened in 2022 at the Silvermist Organic Wine Estate in Cape Town. “People were yearning for connection after so many months of isolation. The show harnesses the transformative and unifying power of drumming together and breaks down barriers between people, so it was the perfect time to launch in South Africa,” says Lieberman. Drumstruck opened in 2022 at the Silvermist Organic Wine Estate in Cape Town and left its mark with straight 5-star reviews and online platforms buzzing with talk of the show that “refills your soul” and infects audiences with “contagious happiness”.

Billed as the most authentic and interactive African experience in Cape Town, and now back for its 2nd season, the local show is designed to provide an immersive, ‘truly South African’ experience to both local audiences and tourists. Directed and co-created by Kathy-Jo Ross and facilitated by some of South Africa’s top percussionists and performers, Mpho Rasenyalo, Tumelo Seleke and Zama Qambi, the show creates a sense of Africa that is undeniably genuine and heartfelt. These performers are no strangers to the global music world – they have shared the stage with Shakira, Will I Am, K’naan, Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars and have performed for Nelson Mandela, Bill Clinton, George Bush and many of the CEOs of public listed companies. Rasenyalo’s infectious energy and expert facilitation, together with the comedic musicality of her co-stars, gets audiences up and out of their seats, stomping and clapping to the beat.

Drumstruck takes audiences on a journey through the musical heritage of Southern Africa – from the first drum to the newest high-tech electronic instruments. With a drum on every seat, every audience member gets to play and sing along with the show, sharing in the collective celebration that exemplifies South African music and culture. The show has universal appeal, and offers a rare opportunity for the whole family, from the very youngest to the very oldest, to get stuck in and have some fun together. The show has found a perfect home and partner in the Silvermist Organic Wine estate, a magnificent venue (home to the famous La Colombe restaurant) with expansive views over the Twelve Apostles, just a 15 minute drive from the Cape Town city centre. Lieberman’s passion for African music is matched by Silvermist owner, Gregory Brink Louw’s passion for wine, and while it is not a common pairing – wine and drumming work harmoniously in this idyllic space to create a unique visitor experience.

Gregory is a captivating presenter and storyteller, who offers guests a taste of four unique wines from across the Constantia valley before they enter the museum-theatre space that has been specially curated for Drumstruck. Children (and those who prefer) have the option of tasting a range of delicious farm brewed iced teas. There is plenty of space for kids to run around and play on the gorgeous lawns, and Silvermist offers a relaxed farmyard environment where visitors are likely to see ducks, pigs, sheep, a donkey, rabbits and dogs roaming about freely. This season, the South African experience has been extended to include an optional braai after the show (to be pre-ordered with ticket purchases), and guests will be entertained by a world-class marimba band while they eat, drink, and take in the exquisite views.

The Silvermist Rocketbar has been re-opened as a cosy African themed wine and coffee bar, which serves deli sandwiches and snacks throughout the day. DATES & TIMES: The show will run every weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) until 31 November. From 1 December until April 2024, the show will run twice daily from Wednesday to Sunday, with shows starting at 11am and 5pm.

DURATION: 110 minutes (50 min wine tasting, 60 min drum show) COSTS:

SA Local Rates: R350 (Adult wine tasting & show); R200 (Kids U12); R275: (Adult, show only) Standard Rates: R450 (Adult wine tasting & show); R250 (Kids U12); R300: (Adult, show only) Braai (Optional - includes 3 meats, sides and dessert): R300