Enjoy Easter Friday Fun with The Galileo Open Air Cinema

Something exciting is hopping over to Central Park, Century City, this Easter!

The Galileo Open Air Cinema presents the perfect solution for your Easter family plans. This year, the open-air movie experience gets a few added spoils, with a special visit from the Easter bunny and many an excuse for chocolate overload. The renowned Central Park provides a perfect backdrop to the family fun and ultimate outdoor experience, sure to keep all ages smiling- from the big to the little kids. The Clubhouse and food stalls boast on-site gourmet goodness, colouring in competitions, face painting, games and photo opportunities with your family and the Easter bunny, setting the scene for the movie magic to follow.

The setting sun serves as the cue for the movie, with the 2018 live-action-3D computer-animated comedy film – Peter Rabbit bursting to life on the screen around 7:30 pm. The movie stars a mischievous bunny who can't resist his pick of the yummiest vegetables in Mr McGregor's garden. Peter embarks on daring veggie raids with his fluffy friends in tow, leading to hilarious chases and close calls with Mr McGregor's rakes and traps. Embark on an unforgettable Easter adventure with this film appropriate for all ages. Packed with laughter and heart-warming moments, it guarantees the youngest family members a happy, chocolate-fuelled day that will be cherished long after the credits roll.

Cuddle up close and create life-long family memories sure to last a lifetime at The Galileo Open Air Cinema! *Tickets cost R175 per person and include a chocolate Easter egg, a backrest, a blanket, and entertainment before the movie screening. Easter Friday Special Screening:

Movie Date: Friday, 29 March 2024 Doors Open: 17:00 Movie Starts: 19:30 and the movie ends around 21:15

Movie Venue: Central Park, Park Lane (close to Intake Island), Century City, Cape Town Movie: Peter Rabbit (PG V) Run Time: 1h40

Price: R175 per person, children 3 years and younger enter free Food & Drinks: Bring your own picnic food or sit back and relax and get food from the food and drinks vendors. No alcohol may be brought into the venue. Info & Book: thegalileo.co.za/movie/peter-rabbit-special-easter-show