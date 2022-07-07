Karyn White Live in South Africa Tour

She is a Billboard Award winner, Grammy Award nominee, two-time American Music Award nominee, three-time Soul Train Music Award nominee and was recently honoured at the 2022 Blacks Honours Awards in Atlanta America.

She has an extensive music catalogue with hits Like “Superwoman”, “The way you Love me”, ”I’d rather be Alone", ”Can I Stay with You", “Love Saw it" and “Secret Rendezvous “ to mention a few. This promises to be an amazing epic tour experience. - the first international Soul and R&B artist to come to South Africa post Covid-19.

Dates and Cities:

26th August at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town.

28th August at Sunbet Arena Time Square Pretoria.

Be part of the Karyn White Live in South Africa Concert Tour and get your tickets at www.ticketmaster.co.za .