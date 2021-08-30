Let Lindile Xoko take you on a fun and inspiring journey with The Young Entrepreneur’s Playbook

In a time of crisis and unpredictability, Lindile Xoko has written a guide, a playbook, a step-by-step ‘how to’ for the budding entrepreneur. The Young Entrepreneur’s Playbook: Using failure as a shortcut to success will enable and empower entrepreneurs with practical knowledge – how to monetise ideas, build a sustainable business and grow it, while navigating internal and external challenges. The playbook shows that failure is not something to fear, but rather a step towards success.

Xoko is chief revenue officer designate at Primedia Broadcasting and chief entrepreneur officer at Eden, a digital platform that helps entrepreneurs and small businesses manage and grow their businesses. Youth unemployment, with official figures running at a terrifying 43.6%, has been exacerbated both by the pandemic and the recent job losses after the July unrest. One solution to this unemployment emergency is to assist the small business sector which supports sustainable growth through entrepreneurship. Small businesses are best positioned to absorb unemployed youth, thus contributing to the country’s economic growth. You don’t need a degree to follow the playbook. Anyone with an idea and a willingness to make a difference in their lives can pick up the book and start their journey to success.