Meet the band behind ‘We Will Rock You’

When the lights go down and the curtain raises, the highly talented We Will Rock You band strikes its first chord. Although located backstage, out of sight, the six-piece live band makes its presence felt – and heard from the start of the smash hit musical until the final note after the encore.

The new production and major world tour of Queen and Ben Elton's multi award-winning rock musical We Will Rock You featuring an all-South African cast, crew and band is currently on stage at Artscape until 4 June. Since the first show, audiences have been blown away by this musical. Critics are raving and the We Will Rock You company is enjoying standing ovations at every show.

We Will Rock You is a large full scale new vision musical theatre production with its own storyline set to the music of 24 of Queen’s most popular hits, including Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Killer Queen, and the worldwide favourites We are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody and of course, We Will Rock You. “Playing these iconic songs by the legendary rock band Queen is both an honour and a privilege.” says We Will Rock You Musical Director, Kevin Kraak. “The response by the audience, especially during Bohemian Rhapsody is exhilarating.” Kevin Kraak and Assistant Musical Director, Dawid Boverhoff are both on keyboards. Luca De Bellis is the drummer with Nick Ford on bass and Aldert du Toit and Kieran Woolmington both on guitar.

Five Brian May “Red Special” guitars are used on the show. Two for each guitarist and one spare. Built by Queen guitarist Brian May and his father Harold, when Brian was a teenager in the early 60’s, the “Red Special” is the guitar Brian has played throughout his entire career. It was originally built using wood from the family’s fireplace mantel. This guitar has some special features that were unique for the era and give the ‘Red Special’ an ear-catching character, ubiquitous to Queen’s sound. “It’s been a dream come true to play my guitar hero’s songs on my guitar hero’s guitar.” says Kieran Woolmington. Kevin Kraak’s musical journey began as a boy chorister at St George’s Cathedral, Cape Town. He then studied organ and harpsichord at the University of Cape Town. As a musician, associate musical director, and as musical director he has worked on the South African and international touring productions of The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Singin’ in the Rain, Annie, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and CHICAGO The Musical. Kevin also performs as a soloist artist and has featured with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra and the Johannesburg Festival Orchestra. Composer, musical director and accompanist, Dawid Boverhoff is a graduate of Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School, Pro Arte Alphen in Pretoria, and the Conservatory of Utrecht, The Netherlands (B Mus). Musical Theatre productions in South Africa include Footloose, Starlight Express, Altyd in my Farome, Avenue Q, Heidi, Tsotsi, West Side Story, Funny Girl, and Kinky Boots. International touring productions include Grease, and The Sound of Music.

Guitarist Aldert du Toit graduated with B. Mus Jazz from the University of Cape Town. He has performed in South Africa and internationally in the musicals Grease, Annie, JC Superstar, Fiddler on the Roof, All you need is live: Beatles Tribute, Dirty Dancing, Oklahoma!, West Side Story, and The African Mamas. For television he has been resident guitarist on Idols SA, Celebrity Game Night, Coke Studio, Bantu Hour and The Voice South Africa. Drummer Luca de Bellis graduated from Wits University, Johannesburg with a Bachelor of Music Hons, majoring in jazz performance on drums. He has worked as a session drummer and in musical theatre including the international touring productions of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and CHICAGO The Musical. Luca was voted the “Top Up and Coming South African Drummer” for 2017 by SA Drummer Magazine. Luca proudly endorses TAMA Drums South Africa. A Bachelor of Music (Honours) graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, Kieran Woolmington has worked on tours of A Night with The Stars, NCMI World EQUIP, and Kinky Boots. He also works with pop, jazz and musical theatre artists such as Matthew Mole, Moonga K & Jonathan Roxmouth.

Nick Ford is a Cape Town bassist who works primarily in the jazz music scene in Cape Town. Nick has experience playing with musicians such as Buddy Wells, Mark Fransman and Ian Smith, as well as having been taught by some of Cape Town's finest and most experienced bassists such as Hein van der Gein and Shaun Johannes. Whether you're a fan of Queen or if you enjoy live music, We Will Rock You appeals to young and not so young; from teens and young adults to rockers from the 70's, 80's and 90's. If you are looking for great entertainment, don't miss this major smash hit musical that eventually turns into a rock concert.