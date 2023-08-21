Ndlovo Youth Choir announces 2023 SA tour

Following the phenomenal sold-out performances of the Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert in Johannesburg and Cape Town in 2022, they are delighted to announce their return for six shows only in each city. Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of South Africa’s most treasured choral groups.

They are recognised locally and globally for their unique music, with recent tours across the USA and upcoming tours to Germany and the Netherlands which includes performances at the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam and the Carnegie Hall Summer Festival in Bryant Park, New York. The fifteen choristers, live 3-piece band and conductor, composer and producer, Ralf Schmitt are ready to bring new life to this year’s local tour. The Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert features many of the Choir’s famous hits such as Africa, Easy On Me, Shape of You, Higher Love, Man in the Mirror, and We Will Rise.

The repertoire also features Mbube and Special Star as well as some original compositions, including Grateful and Celebrate from their third studio album entitled ‘Grateful’. The Ndlovu Youth Choir From their home base in the Moutse Valley in rural Limpopo to reaching the finals of America's Got Talent (Season 14) the Ndlovu Youth Choir has played sold-out performances in Europe, America, and Africa and appeared on many local and international television and radio shows.

They have collaborated with many artists such as Master KG, P!nk, Sun-El Musician, Kygo and performed for the likes of Trevor Noah, King Charles and Bill Gates. Soon they will be in concert in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Celebrate this country’s talented youth with the highly talented and proudly South African Ndlovu Youth Choir. Seats are limited so hurry, book today at www.showtime.co.za and www.ticketmaster.co.za #NdlovuLIVE

SHOW INFORMATION JOHANNESBURG: Montecasino’s Teatro. Thursday, 24 August at 8pm; Friday, 25 August at 8pm; Saturday, 26 August at 3pm and 8pm; Sunday 27 August at 2pm and 6pm