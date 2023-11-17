Score big with Skyworth without breaking a sweat!

The Buy Big, Win Bigger competition gives you the opportunity to win a SUV from one of South Africa’s top 10 passenger vehicle brands, a CHERY TIGGO4PRO, when you buy a new SKYWORTH TV.

It’s all systems go on SKYWORTH’s combined Black Friday and Festive Season competition.

Running until 31 December 2023, the competition offers numerous other prizes too, including SKYWORTH’s first class soundbars and fridges.

The prizes available to you will depend on the size of qualifying SKYWORTH TV you purchase:

86-100 inches = 1x SUV

65-75 inches = 5x SRD-358DBD SKYWORTH premium fridges

55 inches = 20x SS888 SKYWORTH soundbars

To enter the competition, you’ll first need to buy any one of the following SKYWORTH TVs: