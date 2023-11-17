Score big with Skyworth without breaking a sweat!

It’s all systems go on SKYWORTH’s combined Black Friday and Festive Season competition.
The Buy Big, Win Bigger competition gives you the opportunity to win a SUV from one of South Africa’s top 10 passenger vehicle brands, a CHERY TIGGO4PRO, when you buy a new SKYWORTH TV.
Running until 31 December 2023, the competition offers numerous other prizes too, including SKYWORTH’s first class soundbars and fridges.
The prizes available to you will depend on the size of qualifying SKYWORTH TV you purchase:
- 86-100 inches = 1x SUV
- 65-75 inches = 5x SRD-358DBD SKYWORTH premium fridges
- 55 inches = 20x SS888 SKYWORTH soundbars
To enter the competition, you’ll first need to buy any one of the following SKYWORTH TVs:
- 55SUE9350F UHD Google TV
- 65SUE9350F UHD Google TV
- 65SUE9500 QLED Google TV
- 70SUE9350F UHD Google TV
- 75SUE9350F UHD Google TV
- 55SUE9500 QLED Google TV
- 65SUE9500 QLED Google TV
- 75SUE9500 QLED Google TV
- 55SUF9550P QLED Pro Google TV
- 65SUF9550P QLED Pro Google TV
- 65SUE9600 Mini-LED Google TV
- 75SUE9600 Mini-LED Google TV
- 86SUE9550 UHD Google TV
- 100SUF958P QLED Google TV
Plus, to further incentivise your purchase, the brand is offering big savings on all of these TVs, including lowering its groundbreaking 100-inch TV price by R10,000 to retail for R59,999 during this time.
Once you have bought your qualifying SKYWORTH TV, follow this link and fill in your details.
Don’t forget to like and follow SKYWORTH’s Facebook and Instagram platforms in order to be eligible to win big and keep your receipt as proof of purchase to claim your prize.
So, cosy up, grab some popcorn, and get ready for the Buy Big, Win Bigger journey – your chance to score big without breaking a sweat!