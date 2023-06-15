Shaka Ilembe is ready to hit global screens

The series has already gained significant interest beyond the continent, with MultiChoice Studios promoting it to international buyers at renowned film markets. This builds upon MultiChoice's success in exporting original productions worldwide, such as the Emmy-nominated Reyka and the Deon Meyer-penned Trackers.

Nomsa Philiso, CEO of MultiChoice General Entertainment, believes Shaka Ilembe offers audiences worldwide the opportunity to immerse themselves in a rich dynastic African story set in the 1700s. Philiso stated, "We are confident that this series will travel. It speaks to the heritage of the Zulu Nation and the fascination the world has always had with King Shaka. It celebrates an ancient era of African Kings and Queens, warriors, healers, and leaders who entrenched a legacy and culture that endures even today."

Nomzamo Mbatha plays a central role in Shaka Ilembe, not only as Queen Nandi but also as an Executive Producer. Mbatha expressed her excitement, saying, "This series is remarkable, with its depth, scale, and attention to detail. It transcends entertainment and delivers representation, diversity, and progress."