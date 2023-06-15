Shaka Ilembe is ready to hit global screens

MultiChoice Group, a Johannesburg Stock Exchange listed company, is set to premiere its largest-ever prime-time drama series, Shaka Ilembe.
This 12-part epic follows the captivating origins story of the legendary African monarch and military strategist, King Shaka.
The highly anticipated series features South Africa's biggest stars, including Nomzamo Mbatha of Coming 2 America fame.
Shaka Ilembe will debut on MultiChoice's video entertainment service DStv in June, captivating audiences across sub-Saharan Africa.
The series has already gained significant interest beyond the continent, with MultiChoice Studios promoting it to international buyers at renowned film markets. This builds upon MultiChoice's success in exporting original productions worldwide, such as the Emmy-nominated Reyka and the Deon Meyer-penned Trackers.
Nomsa Philiso, CEO of MultiChoice General Entertainment, believes Shaka Ilembe offers audiences worldwide the opportunity to immerse themselves in a rich dynastic African story set in the 1700s. Philiso stated, "We are confident that this series will travel. It speaks to the heritage of the Zulu Nation and the fascination the world has always had with King Shaka. It celebrates an ancient era of African Kings and Queens, warriors, healers, and leaders who entrenched a legacy and culture that endures even today."
Nomzamo Mbatha plays a central role in Shaka Ilembe, not only as Queen Nandi but also as an Executive Producer. Mbatha expressed her excitement, saying, "This series is remarkable, with its depth, scale, and attention to detail. It transcends entertainment and delivers representation, diversity, and progress."
The ensemble cast includes Lemogang Tsipa, Senzo Radebe, Wiseman Mncube, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Mondli Makhoba, Khabonina Qubeka, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Dawn Thandeka King, and newcomer Hope Mbhele. Ntando Zondi shines as the young boy destined to become King.
Filmed in South Africa, Shaka Ilembe showcases the country's stunning landscapes, including the mountains, savannah, and coastline of KwaZulu Natal. Key filming locations include Eshowe, Nkandla Forest, Port Edward, Drakensberg, Mooi River, and Zulu Falls.
The authenticity and attention to detail in Shaka Ilembe have been acknowledged during a special visit by His Excellency Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the King of the Zulu Nation. MultiChoice Studios' Content, Sales, and Distributions Director, Mauro Black, believes the series' credibility makes it a powerful cultural export.
With the support of over 9,000 skilled professionals, Shaka Ilembe has already garnered partnerships with five major South African brands. Additionally, acclaimed Zulu musician Mbuso Khoza has contributed an outstanding soundtrack to the series.
For more information about Shaka Ilembe and MultiChoice Group, please visit www.multichoicestudios.com.
#ShakaiLembeMzansi