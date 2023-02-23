Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
The Bee Gees Night Fever is touring Durban and Cape Town

Audiences can expect to hear all the disco dance floor-fillers, smooth 70s ballads and 60s Pop standards that made the Bee Gees timeless.

Published 28m ago

The global disco revival is coming to South Africa this Autumn with The Bee Gees Night Fever tribute show announcing a run of performances at Sibaya Casino’s Izulu Theatre from March 31st to April 10th and a single show at GrandWest’s Grand Arena in Cape Town on April 14th.

Since the release of Pop icon Beyonce’s dance-focused ‘Renaissance’ album in 2022, retro dance and disco music has seen a massive resurgence in popularity and South African’s are expected to hit the dance floor in droves when The Bee Gees Night Fever comes to town.

Produced by Showtime Australia – the team behind last year’s hugely successful Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic tour – the international tribute show brings together the exquisite voices of Australia’s Zac Coombs and South Africans André Behnke and Warren Vernon-Driscoll to recreate the iconic three-piece harmonies of siblings Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibbs – better known as the Bee Gees - alongside a live band and full Pop concert production.

Audiences can expect to hear all the disco dance floor-fillers, smooth 70s ballads and 60s Pop standards that made the Bee Gees timeless, including Stayin’ Alive, Jive Talkin’, You Should Be Dancin’, How Deep Is Your Love, More Than a Woman, Night Fever, Tragedy, If I Can’t Have You, To Love Somebody, Immortality, Guilty, Massachussetts and more.

Tickets for all shows are available now – for Sibaya Casino tickets visit ticketpros.co.za and for GrandWest tickets visit itickets.co.za.

Durban

31 March to 10 April 2023

Sibaya Casino, Izulu Theatre

Ticketpros.co.za

Cape Town

14 April 2023

Grand Arena, GrandWest

iTickets.co.za

