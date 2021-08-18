WATCH: Mr Smeg talks luxury brands and his lunch date that went viral in episode 4 of The Lite Show

After a short break due to Level 4 restrictions, The Lite Show is finally back with Episode 4 of Season 2. The episode sees host Donovan Goliath interview social media personality, Michael Mncedi Bucwa, also known as Mr Smeg, who carries around his “gender neutral” kettle, also known as ‘Smegie’ with him everywhere. And we do mean everywhere… from hiking trips to the gym and now to the set of The Lite Show.

WATCH: Episode 4 of season 2: Michael aka Mr Smeg chats to Donovan in an extended interview where he unpacks how he found people’s attachment to brand names amusing and decided to build a social media persona around his relationship with his red Smeg kettle - which he has now redefined as the coveted status symbol for luxury. The Engineering Systems Analyst has since built a healthy relationship with the Smeg brand, which noticed his Twitter posts and his love for its products and offered him a Smeg Espresso Machine to go with the kettle.

WATCH the full interview below: The musical guest on the show is none other than 26-year-old creative from Mpumalanga, Benny Afroe. Watch him perform his hit track ‘Yohh’. You also don’t want to miss out on the week’s Rap Up on all things trending with Ginger Mac and Rouge. Hosted by Donovan and his co-hosts, Mojak, Lihle Msimang, Rouge, and Nina Hastie, the show is all about giving South Africans the opportunity to stay abreast of what’s going on while enjoying a good laugh and getting to know more about the featured guests.