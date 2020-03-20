PODCAST: Stirring The Pop Season 2 Episode 7 tackles the coronavirus
This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle's Buhle Mbonambi and is recorded at Independent Media's Durban office. The episode is edited by Londiwe Gumede.
This week, things are different. It’s a stripped down, almost unplugged episode.
It’s fitting because we are in a 'dystopian' world, where lockdowns and shutdowns are a thing. People are staying at home, working at home. Schools are closed for the next four weeks. Easter celebrations are cancelled. Places of worship are closed, with many planning to livestream their sermons.
The coronavirus has gone from Ms CocoV, Mkhorizi, Miss Rona, Coreezy to Covid-19 a real threat.
At the time of recording, there were 150 positive cases in South Africa. We are now sitting at 202. In good news, Patient Zero has recovered and we hope that more people will recover.
So this week’s show will be a bit different.
