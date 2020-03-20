PODCAST: Stirring The Pop Season 2 Episode 7 tackles the coronavirus

This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle's Buhle Mbonambi and is recorded at Independent Media's Durban office. The episode is edited by Londiwe Gumede.

The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry.





No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it.





It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by a topic of the week and then to end things off, the popular 'Stan or Ban' segment.