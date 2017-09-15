Riky Rick on Thursday announced that he is partnering with Sony Music on his new record label Cotton Club Records.

In his social media post, Riky Rick said this is his way of “giving other talented kids an opportunity to shine”.

“It brings me great joy to announce that I have officially partnered up with Sony Music on my new label, COTTON CLUB RECORDS. Not too long ago I was making beats at my moms house dreaming of a day I would have just one BIG SONG. JUST ONE.

Now that some of those dreams have come true I feel like its not enough to do it for myself alone. The next chapter of my life is dedicated to giving other talented kids an opportunity to SHINE. We always preach that hard work will take you places but honestly It would've been impossible to get where I am without key individuals helping me navigate my way through the game.

"From high school talent shows to Internet come ups, every dream is valid. This venture will challenge us at times but with your love and support, a challenge is nothing but a path to greatness. I love you all. You make this journey worth it.”

WATCH: Riky Rick mocks teen's 'fake' shoes

Earlier in the year the Sondela rapper caused quite the uproar at the 2017 Metro FM awards when he declared that the music on radio is "trash" and the real music is online.

A few weeks later he announced his departure from Mabala Noise.

The Sidlokotini hitmaker droped a hit latest single Buy It, which is now available online and fans seem impressed:

Riky Rick Buy It Out 🔥🔥🔥 @rikyrickworld 💪💪 — Hon. I O Bakare 👑 (@Highbeepromo) September 15, 2017

@rikyrickworld King Kotini, thank you for another one 🙏🏾. I think you hit a nerve!! #BUYITOUT — Khaya__M (@_SEKZ_) September 15, 2017

IOL