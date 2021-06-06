Rise of #CougarTok shows power of Generation X and middle-aged women on TikTok

IF ANYONE says Generation X and middle-aged women do not have the power to blow out the social media lights ... this case study shows you the power of this generation on social media. They have managed on TikTok to take this young man from 200 000 to almost 1 million followers in two days.

He became a #CougarTok sensation with his – oh well watch and see – also lip-syncing songs from their generation.

Meet William White – better known as Whiteyy18 – to his 1.2 million TikTok followers. Which is massive considering the 20-year-old posted a video on May 28 celebrating 600 000 followers on the app.

Some of the videos that ensured that the TikTiker gained double his followers include him lipsyncing to classics like Kim Carnes’ Bette Davis Eyes and Barry Manilow’s Mandy.

But do not take our word for it, have a look.

And

At first, it was a reminder of their youth then it became a big-hearted and fun thing as middle-aged women decided to get this kid to 1 million, it even became duets with men over 50 trying to win the Gen X women back.

If you were on TikTok this past week it dominated all the for you pages (FYPs) and was lots of laughter, fun and kindness.

Marketers just so you know your obsession with GenZ, Gen Alpha and Gen Millennial ... perhaps it’s not the audience that can grow your platforms to a million in two days ... ere is to Generation X and to William White who played to his audience.

And there are even men who agree with the power #CougarTok has displayed. | IOL