Cape Town - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan danced with a group of mentors who teach vulnerable youngsters from townships to swim and surf, then visited the Bo-Kaap and South Africa's oldest mosque on Tuesday, the second day of their tour in Cape Town. The royal couple visited the Waves for Change project, which grew from a small surfing club started in Masiphumelele township in 2009, and which helps young people from poor and violent communities develop trust and confidence through surfing at Monwabisi beach .

The couple danced and chanted with surf mentors in wetsuits, who demonstrated the therapeutic activities they use to support young people who had survived traumatising experiences.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex participate in surfing exercises at the Waves of Change NGO project at Monwabisi Beach. Picture: Henk Kruger/Pool via AP

Prince Harry and Meghan visited the the Waves of Change NGO at Monwabisi beach. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child Archie, who has accompanied them on their visit.

The compound at Monwabisi beach also houses the Lunchbox Fund charity, which benefited from public donations made to celebrate the birth of their baby Archie.

Harry praised the fund, which provides around 27,000 hot meals each day to vulnerable children.

"It's amazing to think that just on the other side of here you've got tin huts with all of these kids with nothing. And they're bringing them together. Nice hot meal provided by Lunchbox Fund," said Harry.

Many of the young people had been terrified of the sea before they joined the youth group, he said.

"Now they can swim, they can surf... it's incredible," he added.

Prince Harry then took a boat trip aboard a South African Maritime Police Unit RIB during a visit to Kalk Bay Harbour.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, travels on a South African Maritime Police Unit RIB during a visit to Kalk Bay Harbour. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Later in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited South Africa's oldest mosque, Auwal Mosque, in Bo-Kaap, one of Cape Town's oldest residential quarters and a former slave enclave with brightly-painted houses.

Their stop at the 225-year-old Auwal Mosque included a viewing of the first known manuscript of the Quran in South Africa. Authorities say it was written down from memory by an imam while he was imprisoned on nearby Robben Island during a period when slaves were not allowed to worship Islam.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visits Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town. Picture: Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town. Picture: Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS

Harry and Meghan, who wore a cream head scarf and long dress, met Muslim and Christian religious leaders, including anti-apartheid cleric Michael Lapsley who lost both his hands and the sight in one eye from a parcel bomb sent by apartheid security forces.

They later took part in the area's colourful heritage day activities and greeted a resident in her home.

Britain's Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during a walkabout in Bo-Kaap. Picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency via AP, Pool

Their Royal Highnesses entered the home of a local resident in Chiappini Street, met with the family, and shared a beverage and some treats with the residents. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then attended a reception for young people, community and civil society leaders at the Residence of the British High Commissioner.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, attend a reception for young people, community and civil society leaders at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Cape Town. Picture: Paul Edwards/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends a reception for young people, community and civil society leaders at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Cape Town. Picture: Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth in line to the throne, has been visiting southern Africa for two decades for holidays and conservation work.

He will travel alone on Thursday to Botswana, where he and Meghan holidayed shortly after they began dating in July 2016 and returned to in 2017 for a romantic getaway.

Harry then heads to Angola, visiting the landmine clearance project that featured in iconic photographs of his late mother, Princess Diana, during her campaign to ban landmines.

He ends the solo section of his tour in Malawi, where he will meet President Peter Mutharika.

