Another royal photo fiasco for Kate: Looks like this family can’t keep it real

When Kate Middleton, in an unprecedented move, acknowledged experimenting with editing, potentially to enhance the picture for public consumption, it raises concerns about transparency and the portrayal of the royal family. On Monday, Getty Images revealed that a second picture, credited to the Princess of Wales herself, had been "digitally enhanced at source".

Earlier in March, she issued an apology to clear up confusion about a picture released for Mother’s Day featuring herself and her three children. The picture was later withdrawn from circulation by a number of picture agencies amid concerns it had been altered - and Catherine has now said sorry and admitted she "occasionally" dabbles with "editing" her snaps. The latest controversy centres around a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II, released in April 2023.

The heart-warming image depicts the Queen surrounded by ten of her great-grandchildren. Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday.



This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer.



📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/1FOU4Ne5DX — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2023

This revelation sent shockwaves through the media. Getty added an "editor's note" to the image, highlighting potential alterations. On closer inspection the several inconsistencies were identified - these included: Dark, inexplicable spots behind Prince Louis's ear and Prince George's collar.

Repetitive patterns appearing in Mia Tindall's hair, suggesting potential cloning or manipulation.

Unexplained lines splicing through areas of the couch and the Queen's plaid skirt, raising questions about the removal of an object or adjustment. These discrepancies have fuelled speculation about the extent of editing in the photo. Was it a minor touch-up, or something more extensive? The palace, maintaining a stony silence, has yet to address this latest controversy.