Archewell to continue while Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are on parental leave

Archewell will continue while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on parental leave after welcoming their daughter on Friday.

The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Friday, a daughter named Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and while the couple spend some quality time with the newborn - a brother to their two-year-old son Archie - the team at their non-profit organisation will carry on "uplifting and uniting communities" in their absence.

A footnote to their statement on the Archewell website regarding their new addition to the family read: "While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site.

"We look forward to seeing you!"

Meghan, 39, gave birth to Lilibet at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

The couple said in a statement: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

Later in the day, Buckingham Palace revealed Queen Elizabeth - who Lilibet was named after - Prince Charles; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all "delighted" to hear of the pair's news.

A spokesperson said: "The queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle has also said he is "very pleased".

He said: "I'm very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery. I wish them all my love and the best of luck."