In this undated photo issued by Britain's Prince Harry Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their six-week-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor that they shared on their Instagram account @SussexRoyal to mark Father's Day. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/@SussexRoyal via AP

London - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed baby Archie's face for the first time in a sweet Father's Day photo. The happy couple - who became parents to their first son last month - shared the adorable snap on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account in a post that also wished Prince Harry the best for his first year celebrating the occasion.

The caption read: "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex."

On Monday, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sent their well-wishes to Harry's grandfather on his 98th birthday, affectionately referring to the Duke of Edinburgh as "grandpa".

The couple shared two photos of Philip, one of him besides Harry and another showing a younger version of the royal dancing with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.

They wrote: "Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Sir, Grandpa a very Happy 98th Birthday!"

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, weren't the only ones to celebrate the occasion with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess Catherine also sharing touching tribute on the Kensington Royal Instagram account that read: "Wishing a very Happy 98th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!"

The Royal Family's official Instagram account also shared a birthday message, posting photos of the senior royal at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding this year and photographed in 1953 - 66 years ago.

Earlier this month, Harry's friend Nacho Figueras revealed his royal pal is "really happy" with fatherhood.

He said: "He seems to be really, really happy so I'm very happy and excited for him. I've been saying this for a long time, he's a person that loves children.

"I've seen him interact with children for a very long time in all these things that we do in Africa so I'm not surprised he's an amazing father."