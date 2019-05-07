Britain's Prince Charles talks to Amal and George Clooney during an evening for donors, supporters and ambassadors of Prince's Trust International at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday March 12, 2019. (Chris Jackson/PA via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child on Monday, 6 May, which happens to be same day the royal couple's A-list friend George Clooney celebrated his 58th birthday. It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are close friends with George and his wife Amal, who were both in attendance at their wedding last May.

The couple also spent some time at the Clooneys home in Lake Como, Italy, shortly after their nuptials, and Amal played a big role in planning Meghan's lavish New York baby shower.

Meanwhile. Clooney, who reportedly manned the bar at Meghan and Harry's wedding, also publicly defended the former "Suits" actress in March during an interview with a British morning show, saying she's just “live her life,” but had to contend with “unkind” commentary and “unjust” media attention.

Needless to say, the Clooneys' twins, Ella and Alexander, will definitely be around for many play dates with the new royal.